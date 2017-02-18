Canes dominate Palmer for second lacrosse win

Coral Shores High’s boys lacrosse team got back on track Tuesday with dominating 15-1 win over visiting Palmer Trinity.
Attacker Connor Rhyne scored five goals and made an assist as the Cane stick squad improved to 2-1.
Coral Shores was outscored by Key West High, 13-3, in last Friday’s loss.
“The kids worked hard [Tuesday] and did everything we asked for,” head coach Dan Flynn said. “The game went more smoothly than the Key West game.”
Abran Mendoza and Jack Machesic each scored two goals and made two assists against Palmer. Andres Albarricin scored once to go with his two assists. Mike Petrusha and Billy Butler each had a goal and assist. Dylan Scheu and Ben Jeffries added a goal each.
After the Canes moved out to a 6-0 halftime lead, coaches substituted freely in the final two quarters. Christian Foote in goal picked off seven saves, and face-off specialist Ben Pope won 12 of 15 duels at center field.
“We’re continuing to clean up things and will be putting in some good practices,” Flynn said.
Key West’s improving program swamped the Canes Friday with Conch senior Colin Lutz getting four goals. Foote grabbed eight saves, and Rhyne scored twice.
Coral Shores plays three home game this week, all at their home George M. Barley Jr. Stadium: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Florida Christian; 6 p.m. Wednesday versus Immaculata-LaSalle; and 5 p.m. Feb. 24 against Westminster Christian.
Girls play Saturday
The Lady Canes (2-0) take on Ransom Everglades at 1 p.m. Saturday, following an 11 a.m. JV start. Coral Shores’ varsity travels to Key West High for a 4 p.m. Tuesday game, then visits Coral Reef on Thursday.
The girls’ JV squad scored a narrow 4-3 win over the Palmetto JV on Feb. 10. Macey Harrelson scored twice, and the Canes needed all five of goalie Cara Erickson’s saves.
