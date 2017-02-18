A new baseball season is under way at Key West High and a young Conch team faces perhaps the most difficult schedule in school history.
“We are very young and have created one hell of a schedule, including nationally ranked trams, to challenge our players,” said Ralph Henriquez, the school’s all-time winningest coach who is closing in on 290 victories.
Among those on the schedule are Gulliver Prep, Monsignor Pace, Rockledge, Merritt Island, Southridge and Venice. However, Lyman High of Longwood, tonight’s opponent at 7:30 at Rex Weech Field, was 4-24 last season.
The Conchs’ roster is liberally sprinkled with juniors and sophomores, and there are even a few freshmen who could be prominent — a rarity for an Henriquez team. There are four seniors: Infielders Kyle Snow and Christian Luna, center fielder Jason Garcia and pitcher Ty Hughes.
Returning from a 15-victory team to the pitching staff are right-handed starters Andrew Karch, Kyle Iarrobino and Antonio Knowles, and left-hander Ty Hughes. Another right-hander, who will start tonight, is Grevert Sosa.
Henriquez will have a lot of versatility in the infield.
Snow, a strong hitter last season, and Luna can play third base, as well as Karch. Luna and Knowles can each play at shortstop. Knowles and freshman Brandon Roney will be seen at second and Snow and Will Anderson will divide time at first.
Michael Mayor will be the left fielder, Garcia will be in center and a freshman likely will start in right. Patrick Spencer returns behind the plate, and Roney can also catch.
“Some great baseball is in store for the people of Key West,” Henriquez said.
