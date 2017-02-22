Lady Conchs start slow in softball

One bad inning was the Key West softball team’s downfall Friday in a 10-2 loss to Palmetto in the season opener in Miami.
“That was it,” said Jason Garcia, whose head-coaching debut was spoiled.
The Conchs were tied 2-2 with the defending state runner-up and then, Garcia said, came the “dreadful” fourth inning.
The Panthers, aided by three Key West errors, scored seven runs. As to the miscues, Garcia said, “Maybe it was the big crowd or all the championship banners on the outfield fence.”
After the fourth, Conch pitcher Kendell Snow did not allow a ball to be hit out of the infield.
“We hit the ball very well against a pitcher who had a great screwball, and they were very disciplined defensively and well-coached,” Garcia said.
Mackenzie Cohen had a two-run triple for the Conchs; Lauren Klitenick had two hits; and Ashley Grimanelis, Jade Vaughn, Jade Castillo and Snow each singled.
The Conchs, who played at Marathon on Tuesday in a game finished too late for today’s paper, will play home games against Oxbridge Academy at 6 Friday night and at 1 Saturday afternoon.
Wrestling
The host Key West High wrestling team won the District 16-1A tournament Friday.
The Conchs had nine individual district champions — 126-pound Neil Kennedy, Nick Piraiso (132), Oscar Lacayo (138), Joseph Casola (145), Fidel Diaz (152), Jodael Deralus (160), Josh Hettel (182), Ty Torres (196) and Isaac Exilus (225(.
Coral Shores, which finished fourth, had four wrestlers who placed second — Zac Rodriduez, Joey Haroun, Brandon Finch and Jacob Sowder.
Basketball
The Key West boys team’s season ended last Thursday night with an 81-76 loss to Miami Mater Lakes Academy, in a regional quarterfinal game in Miami. Ziyah Jefferson scored 27 points for the Conchs, who finished 8-18 but made the state playoffs for the first time in five years.
