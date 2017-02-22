Marathon sweeps Palm Glades in invitational

A solid turnout helped the Marathon High baseball boys kick off the season right Friday night.
Hosting a two-day preseason invitational with teams from all over South Florida, the Dolphins swept the Eagles of Palm Glades Prep, 15-0 Friday and 20-3 Saturday.
“We played very well,” said Marathon coach Luis Leal.
Clay Daniels and Matt Kratzert helped with Friday night’s shutout. Daniels pitched three innings with no hits and Kratzert finished the game pitching two innings, also with no hits.
For the Dolphins, Leal said every starter had a hit.
“But the big one was Mason Neller’s home run for us,” Leal said.
Neller would have another hit before the game was over, accompanied by Liukel Padilla with three, Jackson McDonald with two and Randy Culmer with two.
Saturday’s 20-3 win was similar, Leal said. Padilla, Neller and Culmer each had two hits and Lucas Ponzoa had a hit as well. Jackson McDonald had four hits and Gabby Gonzalez had a home run.
“We looked good I’m happy with the way we played. I think going into the season we look better now than we’ve looked in past years,” Leal said. “Offensively, defensively and pitching wise we looked great. Hopefully we can finish this week with three wins.”
The Dolphin boys play the 4A Panthers of Everglades Prep today in Homestead at 3:30 p.m.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
