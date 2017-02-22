Ransom outshoots lacrosse Lady Canes

Lady Hurricane goalie Carolyn Barrow picked off 15 saves in a Saturday girls lacrosse match against Ransom Everglades but the visiting Raiders had too much firepower, handing Coral Shores High its first loss of the season.
The Lady Canes (2-1) “played well but were overwhelmed by the Raiders’ offensive barrage,” head coach Mark Hall said of the 16-7 setback.
Defenders “Jessica Goodwin and Airiana Lindback fought the hard fight,” the coach said.
Emma Upchurch scored three Cane goals and made an assist. Emily Thomson had two assists and one goal.
Results from Tuesday’s trip to Key West High were pending at deadline. The Lady Canes travel to Coral Reef High on Thursday, then play a rematch with Key West at 4 p.m. March 1 in Tavernier.
The Cane JV scored a 9-4 win over Ransom’s JV. Natalie Dixon scored four goals and Macey Harrelson added three.
Coral Shores’ boys lacrosse team (2-2) battled Ransom in an 8-5 loss Friday.
Coach Dan Flynn’s squad has a busy week, including Tuesday’s match against Florida Christian (results pending). The Canes host Immaculata-Lasalle at 6 p.m. today, then stay home to face Westminster Christian at 5 p.m. Friday.
In other Coral Shores sports:
▪ The Lady Hurricane softball team plays its home opener at 5 p.m. March 1 against Carrollton School. Results from a Tuesday trip to Keys Gate Charter were pending.
▪ Coral Shores’ baseball team travels to Miami Country Day on Friday and to Archbishop Curley on March 2. Results from Tuesday’s home opener against Everglades Prep were pending at deadline. The next home game is 6 p.m. March 3, against Ransom.
