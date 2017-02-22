Conchs sweep the weekend

Kyle Iarrobino established himself as the ace of the Key West High baseball team’s pitching staff Friday night in a 7-1 victory over Lyman High of Longwood in the season opener at Rex Weech Field.
He allowed no runs, one hit and struck out 10 in four and two-thirds innings.
“There’s no doubt he’s our ace,” said coach Ralph Henriquez, who added that Iarrobino is being recruited by Division 1 Ivy League school Dartmouth.
It was a satisfying weekend for Henriquez, whose team also defeated Lyman, 10-3, Saturday night. “Overall, they played hard and did the little things we asked them to do,” he said.
Henriquez was also impressed with pitchers Danny Galvan, Andrew Karch, Grevert Sosa and Dale Michaud.
The hitting, which was not much to speak of Friday (four hits, two by Will Anderson), improved on Saturday when the Conchs riddled the Greyhounds for 10 hits, three by freshman Dane Black and two by senior Jason Garcia. It was a close game until the Conchs scored seven runs in the sixth inning.
Black has Conch baseball roots. “His grandfather, Pedro Fraga, was my coach,” Henriquez said.
Key West will host IMG Academy of Bradenton Friday and Saturday night.
“They are a training facility for players who expect to play at Division 1 colleges,” Henriquez said. “They have a gray team coached by former major leaguer Chris Sabol and a blue team made up of players from all over the country. “We’re playing the blue team.”
He said Iarrobino and Antonio Knowles will pitch Friday and Sosa and Karch will pitch Saturday.
