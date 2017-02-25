Losing streak continues for Marathon tennis teams

The Marathon High tennis girls hoped to turn their luck around Friday at Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart following losses Tuesday at against the 1A Bulldogs of Riviera Prep School in Miami.
The Lady Fins lost both singles and doubles matches 7-0. Friday’s match results were too late for press time but the girls return home Tuesday to host the rival 2A Conchs of Key West at 3 p.m. at Florida Keys Country Club.
The Marathon High tennis boys will also return home Tuesday to play the Conchs. They will travel to International Studies Charter School in Miami Monday.
Against the Bulldogs of Riviera Prep this week, the boys lost singles and doubles 7-0 Tuesday.
Baseball
A Wednesday game for the 3A Marathon High Dolphins baseball team against the 4A Panthers of Everglades Prep Academy was rained out and rescheduled for March 22 in Miami.
The Dolphins hosted the 3A Knights of Archbishop Curley-Notre Dame High School Friday night with results too late for press time. The Dolphins host the Knights again today at 11 a.m.
Tuesday at Marathon High School, the Dolphins will play the 2A Eagles of Island Christian School at 5 p.m.
