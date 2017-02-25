Local Sports

February 25, 2017 9:02 AM

Island Christian baseball, softball teams open Tuesday

Keynoter Staff

Diamond teams at Island Christian School open their spring seasons on the road Tuesday.

The baseball Eagles, under second-year head coach Ian Ham, stay in the Florida Keys with a trip south to face Marathon High School. The 5 p.m. Tuesday game in Marathon is scheduled as a varsity contest.

Island Christian will be on the road for its first six games, including a 4 p.m. Thursday game at Princeton Christian and a 3:30 p.m. Friday game at Redland Christian.

The first Island Christian home baseball game is March 18 against Redland, the first in a string of seven straight games at the Islamorada campus.

Coach Kaitlynn Loy’s Lady Eagle fastpitch softball squad heads to Princeton Christian for its 4 p.m. Tuesday opener. On Friday, the Eagle girls challenge the Marathon High JV in a 3 p.m. game in Marathon.

Island Christian’s first game at the Eagles’ home field at Founders Park will be against Coral Shores High varsity at 4 p.m. March 9.

Related content

Local Sports

Comments

Videos

Covering the Army's parachute team

View more video

Sports Videos