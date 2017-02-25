Island Christian baseball, softball teams open Tuesday

Diamond teams at Island Christian School open their spring seasons on the road Tuesday.
The baseball Eagles, under second-year head coach Ian Ham, stay in the Florida Keys with a trip south to face Marathon High School. The 5 p.m. Tuesday game in Marathon is scheduled as a varsity contest.
Island Christian will be on the road for its first six games, including a 4 p.m. Thursday game at Princeton Christian and a 3:30 p.m. Friday game at Redland Christian.
The first Island Christian home baseball game is March 18 against Redland, the first in a string of seven straight games at the Islamorada campus.
Coach Kaitlynn Loy’s Lady Eagle fastpitch softball squad heads to Princeton Christian for its 4 p.m. Tuesday opener. On Friday, the Eagle girls challenge the Marathon High JV in a 3 p.m. game in Marathon.
Island Christian’s first game at the Eagles’ home field at Founders Park will be against Coral Shores High varsity at 4 p.m. March 9.
