Lady Canes top Conchs in 15-5 Keys lacrosse showdown

A tough defense and a combined seven goals from Emma Upchurch and Emily Thomson powered Coral Shores High to a 15-5 road win in lacrosse over Key West High on Tuesday.
The Lady Canes of head coach Mark Hall improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in state District 32.
Upchurch made four assists to go with her three goals. Thomson tallied four goals. Marissa Darrow scored two goals and made an assist. Kyrie Foote and Mallory Hudson each scored twice.
Defenders kept the pressure off goalie Carolyn Barrow, who made three saves.
Coral Shores faces Key West (1-2) again in a 4 p.m. Wednesday rematch at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium in Tavernier.
Boys lacrosse
The Canes (3-2) swamped Florida Christian in a 13-2 home victory Tuesday. Florida Christian’s Patriots return for a 6 p.m. contest this Wednesday.
This week’s wet weather washed out Coral Shores’ scheduled lacrosse game against Immaculata-LaSalle. No rescheduling has been announced.
Track
Coral Shores opened its track and field season Tuesday with a dominating win on the boys side, 125-9 over St. Brendan.
Head coach Herbert James commended first-place finishers for the Canes: Cameron Rowland, Tanaris Walker, Zach Roth, Chandler Rowland, Anthony Cosme, Noah Hane, Dustin Chamberlain and Dylan Kling.
The Cane girls finished third in team points behind Carrollton and St. Brendan but Coral Shores got the top spot spots in the 100-meter dash by Hadley Dobson (12.81 seconds) and Yaire Mollineda (13.81). Halley Lane won the discus.
At 3:30 p.m. this Tuesday, the Canes host Ransom Everglades, Archbishop Curley and Gulliver Prep at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium.
Wrestling
Eight Coral Shores High wrestlers earned spots in the state Region 4-A Tournament at Cardinal Gibbons Catholic in Fort Lauderdale.
Four Hurricanes traveled to the two-day event Friday, which continues today, as district weight class runners-up: Sophomore Zack Rodriguez at 106 pounds; junior Joey Haroun, 138; and seniors Jacob Sowder, 145, and Brandon Finch, 132.
Other Canes qualifying for the regional include Adam Reiss, 120; Timothy Tyler, 126; Oscar Zalvidar, 182; and Brandon Norman, 195. Top qualifiers at the regional move to the Class A state championship tournament.
