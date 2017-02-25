Canes open diamond season with a romp

Not all games will be like Coral Shores High’s 18-2 win in Tuesday’s baseball opener, but the four-inning shelling of Everglades Prep did nothing to dampen coaches’ optimism for the new season.
“Our pitching and defense look pretty solid and we have guys who can hit,” Hurricane head coach Joe Joyce said. “We’re pretty solid all the way around.”
The Hurricanes battered a fledgling Everglades Prep squad at the plate while junior lefthander Ty Harrelson baffled Panther hitters. Harrelson allowed one hit and one walk while striking out nine.
A Cane team that returns six starters rapped out 12 hits, four of them for extra bases at the Founders Park field in Islamorada. Veterans Jose Lima and Jake Curry each had two hits and combined to drive in seven runs.
Edward Jankowski, a senior playing his first season of varsity baseball, delivered three singles as designated hitter. Aiden Hawkins tripled while Mike Signorelli, Lima and Harrelson each doubled. Roman Roberts added a single.
Coral Shores’ defense did not commit an error. Signorelli, a sophomore who was an infield starter last season, performed capably in a move behind the plate.
Curry, a part-time shortshop in 2016, got the start there in his junior season.
Lima, Curry and Harrelson are expected to form the Cane starting pitching rotation this spring, Joyce said.
Senior first basman Sean Walters, junior outfielder Roberts and freshman Bryce Bynum are on tap as relievers.
Coral Shores traveled Friady to face South Florida Baseball Conference foe Miami Country Day, then visits Archbishop Curley on Thursday. The next home game at Founders Park is 6 p.m. March 3 against district and conference rival Ransom Everglades.
JV splits
Coral Shores’ JV baseball Canes were thrilled with Monday’s doubleheader split with the Key West High JV.
“It’s the first time we’ve beat them in 10 years,” Cane JV coach Pat Meyers said.
Jason Filtes pitched six scoreless innings in the 4-0 shutout over the JV Conchs in the second half of the twin bill. Dillon Walters threw an inning for the save.
Max Lindsey, Zack Webb and Kyle Richards played well defensively, along with outfielders Hunter Corliss and Ryan DelaTorre, the coach said.
Offense was provided by Bryce Bynum, Filtes, Richards and Lindsey.
The JV Conchs took the opener, 4-2, but Coral Shores had two men in scoring position in the seventh inning when the final out was made.
Nick DiMaggio and Perry Carlson pitched well for the JV Canes, Meyers said.
