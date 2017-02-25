Marathon High softball girls lose two at home

Marathon High softball coach Kevin Freeman knew his 3A Lady Fins team was up against some tough competition Thursday at home against the 4A Thunderwolves of Oxbridge Academy (4-1).
He said the West Palm Beach team, which made it to the regional finals last year, has good hitting skills so he was proud that the Lady Fins kept the Thunderwolves off the board for three innings.
“They have a really good senior pitcher that really pitched well against us. We only got three hits,” he said. Becca Boucher, Grace Kirwan and Cecily Ozbun each singledd.
The Thunderwolves took a two-run lead in the fourth inning and added three more in the fifth inning and one in the sixth for a 6-0 lead. Karli Roberts pitched the seventh inning and the defense sort of fell apart, Freeman said.
“We committed four errors which led to six more runs for a final score of 12-0. We feel the final score wasn’t indicative of the way we played through the first six innings,” he said.
The Lady Fins also lost 17-4 at home Tuesday to the to the county rival 5A Conchs of Key West.
“It was our first game of the season because an earlier game got canceled. It would have been nice to have a game or two already played before we played Key West because they are a really good team,” Freeman said.
The Lady Fins gave up one run in the first inning and it was still 1-0 going into the third. The Conchs scored three runs in the third because of two errors.
“We battled back in the fourth to cut the lead to 6-3. Grace Kirwan came in in the sixth inning when the score was 9-3. We committed three more errors and just couldn’t get anything started at the plate,” Freeman said. “Two things we took from the game was that we need to talk more on defense and try and limit errors.”
Ozbun had four strikeouts, four walks and gave up six hits. Kirwan gave up two walks and eight hits. From the plate, Ozbun and Leta Ricart each had a double, while Hannah Child, Boucher, Rachel Philcox, and Karli Roberts all had singles.
District play starts with a Tuesday game in Miami against the Bulldogs of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
