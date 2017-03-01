Local Sports

March 1, 2017 9:17 AM

Coral Shores net teams edge Key West

Keynoter Staff

Coral Shores High’s tennis teams aced a Thursday doubleheader over local rival Key West High.

The Lady Canes, led by No. 1 Nikki Thomas, edged Key West’s girls, 4-3 in the team duel. Coral Shores’ boys pulled away in a 5-2 team decision.

The Hurricanes, coached by Megan Sebastian and Erin Fry, host St. Brendan at 3 p.m. today.

In other Upper Keys sports this week:

▪ The Hurricane baseball team travels to Archbishop Curley on Thursday, then plays a home game against District 16 foe Ransom Everglades at 6 p.m. Friday at Founders Park in Islamorada.

▪ Coral Shores High’s girls softball team opens its home season today in Tavernier with a 4 p.m. game against Carrollton School.

▪ Island Christian School’s girls softball Eagles go on the road to face Marathon High’s junior-varsity team at 3 p.m. Friday.

▪ The Eagle baseball team from Island Christian visits Redland Christian Academy on Friday.

