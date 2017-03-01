Coral Shores net teams edge Key West

Coral Shores High’s tennis teams aced a Thursday doubleheader over local rival Key West High.
The Lady Canes, led by No. 1 Nikki Thomas, edged Key West’s girls, 4-3 in the team duel. Coral Shores’ boys pulled away in a 5-2 team decision.
The Hurricanes, coached by Megan Sebastian and Erin Fry, host St. Brendan at 3 p.m. today.
In other Upper Keys sports this week:
▪ The Hurricane baseball team travels to Archbishop Curley on Thursday, then plays a home game against District 16 foe Ransom Everglades at 6 p.m. Friday at Founders Park in Islamorada.
▪ Coral Shores High’s girls softball team opens its home season today in Tavernier with a 4 p.m. game against Carrollton School.
▪ Island Christian School’s girls softball Eagles go on the road to face Marathon High’s junior-varsity team at 3 p.m. Friday.
▪ The Eagle baseball team from Island Christian visits Redland Christian Academy on Friday.
