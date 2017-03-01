Despite homers taken away, Lady Conchs sweep

After two close bizarre weekend victories over Oxbridge Academy in front of the home fans at the Back Yard park, the Key West High softball team has a three-game winning streak and a 3-1 record.
“Those were two hard-fought games,” said Key West coach Jason Garcia. “They had two great pitchers, but we hit them.”
The Conchs won Friday night, 7-5, and came from behind to win, 8-7, Saturday afternoon.
On Friday, the Conchs were led by shortstop Ashley Grimanelis, who hit a two-run home run. Batting third in the order, Grimanelis, who returned to Key West from Washington state, has three homers and 14 RBI this season.
“She’s just a good athlete,” Garcia said.
Kendell Snow was the winning pitcher, though she gave up a homer to Caradad Estes. She actually allowed Estes to hit two home runs, but the second was disallowed because she threw her bat.
Angela Niles and Mackenzie Cohen each had two hits for the Conchs.
On Saturday, Estest was involved in more controversy. She slugged two more home runs, but both were disallowed because each time she threw her bat.
“Everyone was warned about that before the game” Garcia said.
Oxbridge got off to a 5-0 lead and was still ahead, 7-5, entering the last of the seventh inning. And that’s when the Conchs shone brightest in the afternoon sun.
They quickly cut it to 7-6 and then, with Cohen and Nelly Branham on base, Madison Garcia lined a double to drive them both in and touch off a celebration.
The Conchs will host John Carroll of Fort Pierce at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
