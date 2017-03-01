Canes score sweep in boys, girls lacrosse

Coral Shores High’s boys lacrosse team put down a second-half Westminster Christian rally to beat their District 32 rivals, 11-5, Friday in Tavernier.
Both teams came out of the contest with a 4-2 record, giving the Canes a big boost in league standings.
Cane attacker Connor Rhyne scored four goals and delivered four assists to teammates. Maxx Dixon tossed three shots into Westminster net.
The Canes scored soon halftime to take a commanding 6-1 lead but the Warriors went on a 4-2 run to draw close at 8-5. But Coral Shores defenders and goalkeeper Christian Foote (nine saves) clamped down and the offense extended the lead.
“The kids are continuing to work hard,” Cane head coach Dan Flynn said. “We've had some good practices and are improving our execution and fundamentals.”
Senior face-off specialist Ben Pope won 14 of 16 draws. “He played a great game, consistently earning possession for us,” associate coach Chris Carrow said.
Kyle Kraus and Jack Machesic each scored two goals, and Abran Mendoza dished two assists.
Coral Shores plays Florida Christian (1-4) at 6 p.m. today at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium and travels to Palmer Trinity (0-3) on Friday.
Lady Canes host Key West
The lacrosse Lady Canes (4-1) take on local rival Key West (1-3) at 4 p.m. today in Tavernier.
Defense made the difference last Thursday as Coral Shores edged the Barracudas of Coral Reef (1-2) in Miami. Defenders Airiana Lindback, Jess Goodwin, Emily Ruiz and Lorena Perez “worked diligently to protect our goalie,” said head coach Mark Hall.
Goalie Carolyn Barrow made four saves in the victory. Emma Upchurch scored twice and made a pair of assists. Emily Thomson fired two shots into the Cuda net.
Mallory Hudson had a goal and an assist while Marissa Darrow and Delaney Hoag each scored once.
Coral Shores hosts University High (1-1) of Broward in a 7 p.m. Friday game, with the JV taking the Tavernier field at 5 p.m.
