Conchs look to stay unbeaten

The Key West high baseball team is off to a 4-0 start after a weekend sweep of well-regarded IMG Academy of Bradenton at Rex Weech Field.
The Conchs will go for five in a row at 3:15 this afternoon against Gulliver Prep in the season’s first district game in Miami. The game will be broadcast on WKWF 1300-AM.
Key West won both weekend games by 4-1 scores.
“That was a great weekend for us,” coach Ralph Henriquez said. “The kids pitched really well.”
Friday night, Kyle Iarrobino and Antonio Knowles had strong performances for the second consecutive week, and freshman Danny Galvan got the save.
The Conchs adhered nicely to Henriquez’s small-ball philosophy. Dane Black executed a sacrifice bunt that led to a three-run rally with Michael Mayor (double) and Spencer Vinson getting the RBI.
Crevert Sosa, Patrick Karch and Peter Estevez pitched Saturday night, with Estevez hurling a 1-2-3 seventh inning. Estevez has a submarine delirevy, a rarity in high school baseball — and in the pros. “His ball has a lot of sinking action,” Henriquez said.
Key West was also sharp afield -- one error in the two games.
As far as today’s game at longtime nemesis Gulliver, Henriquez said, ‘If we keep playing with confidence, we’ll be right there with them.”
