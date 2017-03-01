Dolphins win first two district baseball games

Marathon High School’s baseball boys (2-0) refused to let the Class 3A Knights of Archbishop Curley-Notre Dame High School leave with a win this weekend.
The Dolphins beat the Knights 14-0 Friday and 6-3 Saturday in their first two district games of the season.
Saturday, Marathon starting pitcher Darian Companioni pitched into the fifth inning and allowed three hits in the first, one of which got the Knights on the scoreboard. The Knights had two more runs by the end of the seven innings, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.
The Dolphins had two runs in the second inning, two in the third inning and two in the sixth.
“Pitching carried us again as we expected,” said Marathon coach Luis Leal. “The starting pitcher for Curley was good. He scattered five hits over five innings and had five strikeouts.”
Companioni had eight strikeouts, one walk and allowed three hits. Steve Sainz pitched the final innings with three strikeouts and one run scored against him, Leal said.
Jackson McDonald had one hit and one RBI. Randy Culmer had three hits — one of which was a home run — a sacrifice fly and three runs batted in. Shane Devitt had a triple.
“Friday night we won fairly easily 14-0,” Leal said. “We scored a lot. I think everyone had at least one hit.”
Clay Daniels pitched a no-hitter until the fifth inning.
“He gave up one hit and we pulled him out and then eighth-grader Matt Kratzert came in and finished the game,” Leal said.
The Dolphins hosted the 2A Eagles of Island Christian School Tuesday with results too late for press time.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments