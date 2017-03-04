Canes, Dolphins head into diamond showdown

One of the biggest games of the Florida Keys high-school baseball season looms Tuesday when Marathon High School travels north to take on Coral Shores High.
The contest between the local rivals and South Florida Baseball Conference contenders begins at 7 p.m. at Founders Park in Islamorada. The Canes carried a 2-0 record into games earlier this week against Archbishop Curley and Ransom Everglades (results pending at deadline).
Softball
Coral Shores High’s girls softball team kept it close for a while in its home opener Wednesday but Carrollton School finished with a 15-3 win in Tavernier.
“We did see some bright spots,” said head coach Lesa Bonee. “I definitely see some offensive improvement; we are swinging the bat better. And baserunning is definitely getting better.”
Pitcher Anna Langley went 2-for-2 with a double at the plate and Hailey Pacyna went 2-for-3. Rachel Medina tripled, drove in a run and stole two bases. The Lady Canes stranded five runners.
Defensive breakdowns were costly, with 15 errors.
“The errors are throwing and catching, which are the two most important fundamental skills of the game,” Bonee said. “When we correct those, we will start winning some ball games.”
“It's just gonna take time,” Bonee said. “We have 10 players and they are working really hard, learning the game and what it means to be a team.”
Coral Shores (0-2) heads to Founders Park to host Island Christian School at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Boys lacrosse
Coral Shores’ boys lacrosse team (5-2) outscored Florida Christian, 9-3, Wednesday.
Senior captain Abran Mendoza scored four goals for the Hurricanes and made an assist. Attacker Connor Rhyne tallied three goals and passed for three assists. Dylan Scheu scored twice. Christian Foote made nine saves in the goal with help from defenders Nick Pope and Robert Majeska.
The Canes visit Westminster Christian, a District 32 rival, on Tuesday.
Girls lacrosse
Key West High’s Lady Conchs struggled to find the net as Coral Shores rang up a 15-2 win Wednesday in Tavernier.
Emma Upchurch drilled five shots into the Conch net, with teammates Paige Joyce and Emily Thomson each scoring three times. Mallory Hudson scored two goals with Jessica Goodwin and Kyrie Foote each getting an assist and a goal.
Goaltender Carolyn Barrow allowed no goals with seven saves while reserve goalie Cara Erickson made three saves.
“The defense was stellar and kept the Conchs out of scoring position all night,” head coach Mark Hall said.
Coral Shores hosts Palmer Trinity at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium.
