Change in speed turns softball record around for Lady Fins

The Class 3A Marathon High softball girls (3-0 in the district, 3-2 overall) turned their losing start to the season around Tuesday with a blowout win in Miami against the district opponent Bulldogs of Archbishop Carroll (0-1).
“After facing two really good pitchers last week, we had a huge change in speed,” said Lady Fins coach Kevin Freeman.
That speed continued Thursday in a doubleheader at David Posnack School with the Lady Fins winning both games, 18-0 and 17-0.
Tuesday, the girls scored one run in the first inning. Cecily Ozbun led off the game with a triple and Hannah Child hit a sacrifice fly ball to bring Ozbun home. The Lady Fins had two more runs in the second inning to make the score 3-0.
“After going scoreless in the third, we finally adjusted to the slow-pitch speed and scored nine in the fourth inning,” Freeman said.
Rachel Philcox hit a double, Grace Kirwan hit an inside-the-park home run and Leta Ricart hit her first career home run over the right field fence. Five more runs in the top of the fifth inning brought the score to 17-0. Kirwan and Baelee Pettry both hit a triple in that inning.
Ozbun pitched a perfect game — allowing no hits and no runs — while striking out 12.
Freeman said both games Thursday against the Rams of David Posnack School were similar.
“We pitched Kirwan in the first game. She gave up a hit to the first batter then didn’t give up a hit or a walk the rest of the game, which went three innings. She also had four strikeouts,” Freeman said.
From the plate, the Lady Fins scored five runs in the first inning, nine in the second and four in the third.
In the second game, Junior Karli Roberts took the mound and pitched three innings and had one walk and three strikeouts.
“We scored 10 runs in the first and seven in the second,” Freeman said.
The Lady Fins hosted the 5A St. Brendan Sabres (4-1) of Miami Friday night with results too late for press time.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
