Conchs see their win streak end

Gulliver Prep snapped the Key West High baseball team’s four-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Wednesday afternoon in Miami.
For the 4-1 Conchs, it was their first road game and first district game. It was also their sixth consecutive loss to the Raiders, who improved to 3-1.
After a 47-minute delay because the umpires were late, the Conchs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Will Anderson. Gulliver tied it at 1-1 in the second when a throwing error by catcher Pat Edwards allowed C.J. Calero to score from third base.
In the first three innings, Key West struck out six times against Kevin Maura, the Raiders’ No. 2 pitcher.
Maura broke the tie when he hit a sacrifice fly against junior Kyle Iarrobino in the third.
The lead expanded to 3-1 in the fourth on a home run by Lucas Costello. A batter later, Iarrobino, who had struck out 15 in his first two outings, was out of the game. Two bases on balls gave the Conchs a chance in the fifth, but Christian Luna lined out to end the inning.
Gulliver brought in Jacob Marcos to pitch in the sixth and he quickly allowed a run on an RBI ground-out by Andrew Karch. But just as quickly, Marcos recovered. He got the last two batters in the sixth and retired the side in the seventh.
Key West had three hits, all singles, and in a small park conducive to home-run hitting, the Conchs gave no hint of having any power.
The Conchs will play SLAM Academy at 7:30 tonight at Rex Weech Field.
