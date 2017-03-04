Winning continues for undefeated Marathon baseball boys

Against what coach Luis Leal called a “very well-coached” team Tuesday, the Marathon High baseball boys (6-0, 3-0 in the district) sealed their fifth win of the season, followed by another win Thursday in Homestead.
Tuesday, the Class 2A Eagles of Island Christian School (0-1) in Islamorada traveled to the Marathon campus for a non-district matchup, with the Dolphins winning 7-4.
“They had an outstanding pitcher — great velocity and solid breaking ball,” Leal said of the Eagles’ Christian Walzak. He went four innings, had four strikeouts, three walks and gave up three hits and five runs.
Eighth-grader Matt Kratzert pitched the first five innings for the Dolphins and was pulled after 75 pitches. He pitched threw six strikeouts, two walks, two hits and three runs. Jackson McDonald pitched the rest of the game and had a strikeout, three walks, one hit and one run.
“This was a good pitchers matchup and close game to watch. I’m very excited for both teams this season. Both hung in and fought hard,” Leal said.
The Dolphins had four runs in the first inning. Gaby Gonzalez started with a walk. Mason Neller followed with a double and Jackson McDonald followed Neller with a 2-RBI double and later scored on a wild pitch third strike on Randy Culmer. Culmer scored later on a wild pitch.
The Dolphins had two more runs in the second inning. Gonzalez reached on an error and later scored on a wild pitch ball four. Neller hit an RBI single to score Liukel Padilla who had walked.
The seventh run for the Dolphins came in the fourth inning. The Eagles scored in the first, second, third and sixth innings.
Thursday, the Dolphins won 9-4 against Class 2A Everglades Prep Academy (1-1) in a rescheduled game in Homestead.
Friday, the Marathon boys traveled to Miami Country Day school for a non-district matchup against the 4A Spartans (2-3) with results too late for press time. Today, the Dolphin boys play at home against the Class 3A opponent Crusaders of Dade Christian School (0-0).
