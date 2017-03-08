Softball Conchs continue strong start

How good is the Key West High School softball team?
The 5-1 Conchs, riding a five-game winning streak, will find out today when they play perennial power Gulliver Prep (3-0) in a district game in Miami. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 o’clock.
The Conchs are coming off a doubleheader sweep of John Carroll of Fort Pierce (10-2 and 12-9 Conch wins ) at the wind-swept Back Yard. In both games, Key West overcame early 2-0 deficits.
“We don’t look at the scoreboard, we keep fighting until the end, “ said Jason Garcia, the Conchs’ first-year coach.
Lauren Klitenick had a big day, She hit a home run in the first game and had a decisive two-run single in the tight second game.
“That deflated them,” Garcia said.
Other batting stars included Jade Vaughn, who homered, and Jade Castillo, who had two hits.
Kendell Snow was the winning pitcher in the opener, settling down and going the distance after allowing two runs in the first inning.
Freshman Chloe Hartle started the second game and gave way to senior Angela Niles in the fourth. Niles, the center fielder, had not pitched for three years, but her unorthodox windup — her throwing hand scapes the dirt — was effective. She had six strikeouts after a shaky start.
“She’s going to be our closer,” Garcia said. “She knows how to pitch.”
Wrestling
Key West senior Nick Piraino finished third in the 132-pound class of the state tournament Saturday in Kissimmee. Also placing were 220-pound Isaac Exilus, who was fifth, and Jodael Deralus (160), who was sixth.
Comments