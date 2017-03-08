Marathon baseball boys lose on the road

Marathon High baseball coach Luis Leal said his boys need to gain some momentum this week with three games starting Tuesday night in Islamorada.
Results of the game at Founder’s Park against the 4A Hurricanes of Coral Shores (3-1) were too late for press time. But the 3A Dolphins (6-1) hoped to put Friday’s 9-1 loss against the Class 4A Spartans of Miami Country Day School (3-3) behind them.
It was the first loss of the season for the Dolphins, which had one run in the first inning Friday but couldn’t keep up as the Spartans followed them with two in the first, one in the second, one in the third and the rest in the fifth and sixth innings.
Despite the loss, Leal said starting pitcher Clay Daniels did well.
“But unfortunately our defense didn't play very well and we committed a lot of errors. I'll take the blame for that loss because I don't have them mentally prepared to play the game to their top potential,” Leal said.
Offensively Jackson McDonald, Steve Sainz and Liukel Padilla had hot bats, he said. “They all hit the ball very hard,” Leal said.
The Dolphins host the 4A Panthers of Everglades Prep (1-2) today at 5 p.m. Thursday at 3:30 p.m. the boys travel to Sagemont School in Weston for a district game against the Lions (1-3).
