Marathon High softball girls return home today

The Marathon High softball girls hoped to add three wins this week before spring break.
The Class 3A Lady Fins (3-2) faced off Tuesday in Miami against the 4A Cyclones of Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart (0-2) with results too late for press time.
The Lady Fins are scheduled to host the 4A Panthers of Everglades Prep Academy (1-3) today at 5 p.m. Friday, the Bulldogs of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll (0-1) will travel to Marathon for a district matchup. The Lady Fins beat the Bulldogs in a 17-0 shutout.
No sports are scheduled over spring break, which starts Friday for students and lasts through March 19.
Tennis
Both Marathon High tennis boys and girls teams played Ransom Everglades teams Tuesday at Crandon Park in Miami with results too late for press time. Today, the Marathon teams travel to Coral Shores High School in Tavernier for matches against the Hurricanes at 3 p.m.
Track
Marathon High’s first track team was set to have its first meet Tuesday at Key West High School with results too late for press time. The next track meet will be March 21 at Coral Shores High School at 3:30 p.m.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments