Cane hitters score 26 runs in two-day spree

A day after scoring 13 runs against Archbishop Curley, Coral Shores High’s baseball team did it again in a 13-3 win over Ransom Everglades.
The Canes carried a 4-0 record into Tuesday’s scheduled game against local rival Marathon High School, also a contender with Coral Shores in the South Florida Baseball conference. Jose Lima was slated to get the pitching start against the Dolphins.
“Our defense has been playing smart, error-free baseball and the bats have come alive,” assistant Hurricanes coach Jorge Bosque said Monday.
Right-hander Jake Curry, a lanky junior, baffled Ransom’s Raiders with five innings of no-hit pitching Friday at Founders Park. Ransom did its scoring off five walks and sacrifice flies.
Ty Harrelson and Curry each tripled and singled in the Coral Shores’ offense. Lima, a senior shortstop and cleanup batter, added two doubles toward the Canes’ 17 hits in the five-inning game that ended early.
Coral Shores beat Curley, 13-1, on the road Thursday. Curley’s Knights are playing their last season before the Miami school closes this summer.
The Hurricanes, coached by Joe Joyce, are off next week for spring break. They return with a March 20 game at Everglades Prep in Homestead and a March 22 trip to Ransom. Coral Shores’ next home game is March 24 against Curley.
Softball
Coral Shores’ Lady Cane softball team plays an away game Thursday but travels less than three miles to get there.
Island Christian School hosts the Canes in the 4 p.m. varsity game at Islamorada’s Founders Park, mile marker 87. Coral Shores is scheduled to play Mater Academy in a 4 p.m. Friday home game at the Canes’ Tavernier field.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
