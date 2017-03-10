Pace hits Conchs with second loss in a row

En route to a 12-4 victory over the Key West High baseball team on Tuesdaynight in Miami, Monsignor Pace score eight runs in the bottom of the first inning.
That hadn't happened to a Ralph Henriquez-coached Conch team in a long time.
"I think Belen came in and scored seven or eight on us in the first in the '90s," he said. "It happens. Balls drop in, errors are made. But, Pace hit the ball hard, it's a special group."
It was the second consecutive defeat for the Conchs, who fell to 5-3. They were coming off a 4-3 loss to SLAM Academy last Saturday night.
The Spartans (4-1-1) roughed up ace Kyle Iarrobino. "He couldn't put hitters away. They hit him hard," Henriquez said.
Still, there were some bright spots for the Conchs. Michael Mayor had two hits, Christian Luna, as instructed, lined a single to the opposite field, and catcher Pat Spencer had a hit.
"Pat Spencer caught a great game," Henriquez said, "and Antonio Knowles pitched three strong innings."
Down 8-2 late in the game, the Conchs had a chance when they loaded the bases with no outs. But the No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 hitters failed to come through.
"We played hard but we still have a way to go," Henriquez saiid. "We're young and we need to get physically bigger and stronger."
The Conchs will play a rare home afternoon game at 1 today against Miami Southridge at Rex Weech Field.
