Lady Canes outslug Island Christian in Keys softball clash

Coral Shores High’s girls softball team got a two-hit performance from starting pitcher Anna Langley to top local rival Island Christian School, 20-2, Thursday.
“We needed this,” said Coral Shores head coach Lesa Bonee after the Lady Canes’ first victory of the spring season.
“Our girls can learn from this experience and see that all the hard work is paying off,” said Bonee. “We’re seeing progress. I’m happy to see the girls’ decisions at the plate. We’ve been working on attacking the good pitches.”
Langley recorded six strikeouts with two walks in the three-inning contest at Founders Park.
Rachel Medina went 3-for-3 for Coral Shores with a triple. Hailey Pacyna and Langley each delivered two singles.
The Canes, down to nine healthy players, stood at 1-3 heading into Friday’s home game against Mater Academy. The Canes go on spring break this week.
Island Christian School (1-3) has been rebuilding its pitching staff, drafting infield veterans Joy Russell and Jade Basilius to spend time on the mound.
The Eagles logged their first win of the season Tuesday in a 27-15 slugfest over Westwood Christian.
“We have so many girls stepping up into new positions and roles,” said head coach Kaitlynn Loy. “I love to see their effort and determination.”
Sami Bell went 4-for-4 and Shelby Walker delivered three extra-base hits and a single. Basilius doubled twice in her four-hit game.
Russell got five strikeouts for the mound win with relief from Basilius.
Island Christian travels to Miami Christian on Tuesday and to Westwood Christian on Thursday.
In other Upper Keys prep sports this week:
▪ Senior Mallory Hudson scored four goals Tuesday as Coral Shores swamped Palmer Trinity, 15-1, in girls lacrosse.
The Lady Canes moved to 7-2 and remain unbeaten in District 32 play.
Coach Mark Hall commended field defenders Jess Jorgensen, Lorena Perez, Paige Joyce and Emily Ruiz for limiting the Falcons to just three shots on goal.
Gina Hernandez, Emily Thomson and Kyrie Foote each scored a pair of goals.
▪ A Coral Shores boys tennis match in Key West came down to the final doubles contest.
Canes William Coffin and Mason Baker scored a 6-4 win over their Conch opponents, sealing the team decision at a 4-3 Coral Shores victory.
Hurricanes got singles wins from No. 1 Jack Yeager, 8-6; No. 5 P.J. Lindback, 9-7; and Keven Guerrero, 8-4.
The Lady Canes scored a 5-2 team decision against Key West with freshman Lauren Fundyk notching her first varsity win, 9-7, at No. 5.
No. 2 Katie Robinson won, 8-3; and No. 4 Jordan Schipper won, 8-4.
Coral Shores took both doubles matches: No. 1 Rebecca Galvan-Jordan Schipper, 6-2; and No. 2 Katie Robinson-Bailey Robinson, 6-1.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments