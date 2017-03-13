Canes sailors make district championship

Coral Shores High School Sailing Team won its way to the South Atlantic Interscholastic District Championships with a solid finish to the season at South Points #7 Regatta in Sarasota this month.
Out of the 87 teams that competed during the year from schools throughout Florida and Georgia, the Hurricane Sailors finished 7th overall and now move on.
Sailing in anything from 25 knots and 50 degrees to light air zephyrs and blistering heat, the team, which calls Upper Keys Sailing Club home, is highly respected in this, the most competitive district in the country.
