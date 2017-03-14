Canes top Dolphins, 10-0, on Lima’s two-hit shutout

Jose Lima was on the mound and in the zone.
Marathon High’s lineup was in for a night of frustration.
Lima, Coral Shores High’s senior righthander, struck out 13 Dolphins in the Hurricanes’ 10-0 win over rival Marathon, Tuesday at Founders Park.
Lima allowed just two hits - both to Dolphin third baseman Mason Neller - as Marathon dipped to 6-2 on the year.
“It definitely was Jose’s best game of the year,” said Cane pitching coach Jorge Bosque. “He had all four of his pitches working well.”
Coral Shores (5-0) compiled a dozen hits in the six-inning game, with junior leftfielder Aiden Hawkins going 3-for-4 with the game-ending RBI.
Hawkins’ leadoff double in the second inning got the offense going for head coach Joe Joyce’s squad against Dolphin starter Clay Daniels.
Cane freshman infielder Bryce Bynum then beat out a well-placed bunt for a single. After Sean Walters reached on a run-scoring error, singles by Camren Carter, Edward Jankoski and Jake Curry finished a five-run rally.
Hawkins singled to start the third and scored on a Bynum double. A walk and fielder’s choices brought Bynum home to make it 7-0.
Singles by Ty Harrelson and Lima added another run in the fourth. Michael Signorelli and Sean Walters (who drew cheers earlier when he nailed a hard pop foul that shattered an overhead field light, causing a brief delay while glass shards were collected) contributed RBI at-bats in the fifth.
Deep singles from Curry and Hawkins scored Justin Terry for the game-ending tenth run in the bottom of the sixth.
Coral Shores goes on spring break this week, returning to the field March 20 with a road game at Everglades Prep. The next home game in Islamorada is March 24.
