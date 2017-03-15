Marathon High’s first track team still learning

Marathon High’s first-ever track and field team had the chance to compete in several but not all events at Key West High School last week.
Class 1A Marathon competed against both the Class 2A non-district rival Conchs and 2A Hurricanes of Coral Shores High School March 7 and came in last place with 40 points overall. The Conchs took first with 185 points between both boys and girls teams teams and the Hurricanes had 69 total.
“This year we will probably always get last place because we’re not doing all of the events,” said James Murphy who is coaching both boys and girls teams. “I’m not feeling too secure giving them a pole and telling them to jump 10 feet in the air, so we’re specializing in other events.”
Of 17 events at the all-Keys meet, the boys participated in 11 and the girls participated in nine.
Keygan Jeffries finished first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.23 seconds, which gained five points for Marathon’s boys.
“Landon Bish did great in the 100-meter dash and Keygan got second in the 200-meter run,” Murphy said.
Bish had a time of 12.07 seconds, earning the Dolphin boys three points. Jeffries ran the 200-meter run in 22.62 seconds.
“The girls had a great 400-meter relay with Chandler Elliot, Takara McKnight, Noemi Ferate and Alex Pabon,” Murphy said.
Their time was 57.48 seconds, earning three points for the Lady Fins. The Key West girls finished first with a time of 52.23 seconds while the Lady Canes had a time of 57.63 seconds.
Oriana Mendez got the Lady Fins five points with her shot-put distance of 24 feet, 10 inches, coming in first place.
The next meet for the Marathon teams is next Tuesday against Coral Shores High in Tavernier at 3:30 p.m.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
For more sports
Visit online blah blah blah blah
▪ sports story here
▪ sports story here
Comments