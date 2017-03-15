Lady Canes win second straight in fastpitch

Getting win No. 600 is big, but for Coral Shores High softball coach Lesa Bonee, win No. 2 matters too.
That would be the Lady Canes’ second straight fast-pitch victory, a 7-3 victory win over visiting Mater Academy of Hialeah. I leveled the Canes’ record at 2-2 headed into spring break.
It also marks the 600th win for Bonee in her long coaching career that includes a 416-300-1 record in her 13 seasons at Nova Southeastern University.
“Moving down here was in the plan for a while,” Bonee said earlier this season. “I love coaching and am passionate about it. It’s not something I want to give up.”
Coral Shores team members, down to nine healthy athletes, gathered after Friday’s win to mark Bonee’s No. 600 milestone.
“The team is working extremely hard and improving daily. Bits and pieces are beginning to click,” Bonee said. “I’m very proud of how the team played.”
Anna Langley struck out 10 of Mater’s Lions while limiting the side to four hits and two walks. At the plate, Langley tripled twice in her 3-for-4 day. Emma Lovell posted a 4-for-4 day and stole three bases. Samantha Howell tripled and singled in her three trips, and drew a walk.
Coral Shores goes on the road next week, visiting Immaculata-LaSalle on Tuesday and Colonial Christian on Thursday.
▪ Coral Shores’ baseball team (5-0) return from break with trips to Everglades Prep on Monday and to Ransom Everglades on Wednesday. The next home game for the Canes will be 7 p.m. Friday against Archbishop Curley at Founders Park.
▪ The Hurricane track and field teams are scheduled to compete against Marathon High at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tavernier.
