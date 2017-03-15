Winning continues for Lady Fins

The Class 3A Marathon High Lady Fins (6-2) are on a winning streak, adding their sixth victory in a row Friday at home against District 8 opponent Bulldogs of Archbishop Caroll (0-2).
“Junior Karli Roberts took the mound for us and pitched well, as she threw a no-hitter with five strikeouts and two walks,” said Lady Fins coach Kevin Freeman. “From the plate, we scored nine runs in the first inning and eight runs in the second.”
That’s how the score ended, 17-0.
Sophomore Grace Kirwan and eighth-grader Cecily Ozbun led the way with three hits each and Kirwan added four RBI while Ozbun had one. Senior Hannah Child and freshman Leta Ricart each had two hits.
The Lady Fins had 15 hits total, Freeman said.
“This was the second time we beat the Bulldogs — the end of the easier part of our schedule,” he said.
After returning from this week’s spring break, the Lady Fins play the 4A Raiders of Ransom Everglades Tuesday at home at 3 p.m. Later in the week, the Marathon High girls will travel to play in the Slamfest Tournament hosted by Gulliver Prep School starting March 24.
“We know we will face some better competition and we will hopefully be ready for it,” Freeman said.
