Diamond Conchs sweep the weekend

The Key West High softball team is winning the close games and those not so close.
Over the weekend at the team’s Back Yard diamond, the Conchs swept two games from Hernando of Booksville, 3-2 on Friday night and 10-0 Saturday afternoon.
Friday Night, senior pitcher Kendell Snow went the distance, allowing five hits and striking out seven. Seven Conchs singled: Mackenzie Cohen, Lauren Klitenick, Jade Castillo, Ashley Gimanelis, Nelly Branham, Raylyn Faatuai and Jade Vaughn.
Cohen, Klitenick and Branham had runs batted in.
On Saturday, the Conchs scored six runs in the fifth inning to end the game on the 10-run mercy rule. Cohen had a home run and four RBI and Faatuai had three hits and two RBI. Freshman Chloe Hartle pitched a one-hitter and struck out five.
The 7-2 Conchs played at Keys Gate Tuesday afternoon in a game completed too late for today's paper.
Baseball
The Conch baseball team split two games at Miami Southridge, winning 8-7 Friday night and losing 5-2 Saturday. Brendan Roney, Will Anderson and Christian Luna each had two hits Friday and Luna added two more on Saturday.
The Conchs will play Keys Gate in a district game at 3 today in Homestead.
