After an easy victory to go 13-0, Alvarez sets sights high

Don’t tell Armando Alvarez that 13 is an unlucky number.
Keys native Alvarez won his 13th professional boxing match against no losses Friday and is the World Boxing Council Latino welterweight champion. He now has his eyes set on larger things.
“Keep training. Title defense in the next months. Climb up the rankings and get ready for a big name to call for an opportunity,” he said via messaging Monday night. “Become world champion.”
Friday, Alvarez, 27, had no problem with Eddy Salvatierra, 35, who lost in five rounds by technical knockout. The win in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, improved Alvarez to 13-0. Salvatierra, from Bolivia, fell to 15-4-2. At a press conference before the fight, Alvarez sported a baseball hat that said “Key West,” letting boxing fans everywhere know where his heart lies.
Alvarez, whose ring name is Armando “The Gentleman” Alvarez, was born at Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon and attended school in the Middle Keys. He later moved to Homestead, then to Key West, and now lives again in Homestead. He used to work in loss prevention at Kmart but now trains full-time.
His pro debut was in 2014 when he beat Leanthony Fleming in Tampa. That’s well behind him and now he’s looking ahead confidently.
“When I have around 19 to 20 fights,” he said, “ I will get a call with a big name. When I beat that person, it just takes one call for a shot.”
The welterweight weight range is 141 to 147 pounds, no more and no less. Alvarez fights at 147 pounds. The current welterweight champion is Keith Thurman, who’s 28-0 with 22 knockouts.
