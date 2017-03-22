Key West, Coral Shores meet today in lacrosse duel

An all-Keys preview of the potential District 32 boys lacrosse title game takes the field today at Coral Shores High.
Key West High, leading the district with a 9-1 record, travels to face the Canes (7-3) at 7 p.m. at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium.
Coach Jake Luce’s Conchs suffered their first loss on March 11, falling to state championship contender Belen Jesuit, 15-5. Coral Shores, led by coach Dan Flynn, suffered its only district loss to the rival Conchs on Feb. 10 in the season’s second game.
A lacrosse doubleheader starts at 4 p.m. today with the Lady Hurricanes (8-1) of head coach Mark Hall taking on winless Gulliver Prep at 4 p.m. in Tavernier.
Coral Shores’ boys also play a 7 p.m. Friday home match against Gulliver Prep (6-3) in the regular-season finale.
Key West will host both the boys and girls District 32 tournaments. Florida prep lacrosse does not separate teams by school size. The boys tournament begins April 3, the girls tournament follows April 4.
Island Christian School is on Spring Break this week with no games scheduled.
In Coral Shores sports this week:
▪ The undefeated Hurricane baseball team (6-0) travels to Ransom Everglades today, then hosts Archbishop Curley at 7 p.m. Friday at Founders Park in Islamorada.
▪ Coral Shores’ girls fast-pitch softball squad travels to Colonial Christian on Thursday. The Canes stood at 2-2 before Tuesday’s road game at Immaculata-Lasalle (results pending). The Lady Canes’ next home game is 6 p.m. March 31 against Immaculata-LaSalle.
▪ Marathon High’s tennis team hosts Coral Shores boys and girls squads at 3 p.m. today in Marathon. The Canes play a 2:30 p.m. Monday home match against Mater Lakes.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments