Spring sports resume for Marathon High teams

With Spring Break over, Marathon High School athletes resume sports this week.
The 3A Dolphin baseball boys (7-3) are on the road until Friday. They played the 4A Falcons of Palmer Trinity School (2-1) in Miami Tuesday with results too late for press time. Thursday, the boys play the independent Eagles of Palm Glades Prep Academy in Miami at 3:30 p.m.
“We had a nice break so we should be ready to go this week. It’s a busy one,” coach Luis Leal said.
The boys return home Friday for a 7 p.m. game against the 4A Spartans of Miami Country Day (5-7).
The 3A Lady Fins softball team (6-2) played at home Tuesday against the 4A Raiders of Ransom Everglades with results too late for press time.
“We are really looking forward to playing in the Slamfest tournament this weekend and facing some better competition. We’ll see what areas we need to focus on going down the road,” said Marathon High coach Kevin Freeman.
The Slamfest Tournament is hosted by Gulliver Prep School Friday and Saturday in Pinecrest.
The Marathon High tennis teams played at home Tuesday at the Marathon Community Park with results too late for press time.
The boys and girls host Coral Shores High teams today at Florida Keys Country Club at 3 p.m. Friday matches are at Key West High at 3 p.m.
The second meet for the Marathon High track and field team was Tuesday at Coral Shores with results too late for press time. Friday, the boys and girls will compete at Key West High at 3:30 p.m.
