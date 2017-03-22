Conchs lose in sloppy Spring Break game

The Key West High baseball team’s first game in a Spring Break tournament in Orlando Monday turned out to be a comedy of errors and poor pitching.
The Conchs lost to West Orange, 17-11, in the Central Florida Spring Break Slam. It was the first of four games they will play in the tourney this week.
The Conchs made five errors in the opener and West Orange made six, and it seemed like each team had a new pitcher each inning.
After Key West took a 2-0 lead in the first on RBI singles by Will Anderson and Andrew Karch, the Warriors came back for a 2-2 tie against Conch starter Antonio Knowles, who didn’t last two innings.
The Warriors tied the game at 4-4 in the second against reliever Ty Hughes, who was plagued with wildness but was bailed out by a sterling defensive play by center fielder Jason Garcia.
The Conchs fell behind, 9-6, in the third, mainly because left fielder Michael Mayor lost two fly ball in the sun. Then came a two-run home run by Chris Seise off freshman reliever Danny Galvan.
The Conchs clawed back to make it 9-8 in the fourth and pulled to a 10-10 tie in the top of the fifth on a two-run single by Kyle Snow. That uplifting turn turned gloomy in the bottom of the fifth when the Warriors scored seven runs against Galvan and Peter Estevez. The big blow was a three-run homer by Bobby Head.
Helped by the Warriors’ sixth error, the Conchs added a run in the sixth to make it 17-11.
The Conchs had 10 hits, three each by Snow and Karch, who ws on base five times.
Key West, which lost to Venice, 9-0, last Thursday night, lost its second game in a row and fell to 8-5. Since 2000, the Conchs are 1-10 in spring games in Orlando.
