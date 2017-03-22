Lady Conchs bounce back from shutout

Resiliency has become a characteristic of the Key West High softball team, which is in its first season under coach Jason Garcia.
Friday night, the Conchs lost for the first time at home, 5-0 to Santa Fe under the lights of the Back Yard ballpark. But on the same diamond in the Saturday afternoon sunshine, the Conchs came back with a 10-2 victory over Vero Beach.
The Conchs exploded for nine runs in the second inning Saturday and cruised from there.
Angela Niles, Lauren Klitenick, Nelly Branham and Jade Vaughn each had two hits, with Niles driving in two runs. Freshman Chloe Hartle shined in the circle, going all seven innings, allowing six hits and striking out nine.
Friday night, the Conchs made six errors and had only three hits (by Niles, Klitenick and Branham).
Santa Fe broke open a scoreless game with three runs in the fourth inning.
Senior pitcher Kendall Snow went all the way, allowing five hits and striking out seven.
The 8-4 Conchs will host Calvary Christian Academy of Fort Lauderdale at 2 Saturday afternoon.
