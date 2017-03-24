Marathon tennis girls break losing streak

The Marathon High tennis girls won their first match of the season on Tuesday against SLAM Academy and continued winning Wednesday at Coral Shores High in Islamorada.
Tuesday, Lilian Guo won at No. 1 singles, 8-6. Clara Williams won at No. 2, 8-1, with Abby Franck at No. 3, 8-2, followed by Natalie Mendoza at No. 4, 8-1.
Sophie Sokolosky is the No. 5 player, winning Tuesday 8-0. The No. 1 doubles team of Guo and Williams won 8-5. The No. 2 team of Mendoza and Amanda Cruz lost 8-2.
The boys team lost to SLAM, 6-1. Getting his first win of the season for Marathon was River Fullhart at No. 2 singles, 8-4. No. 1 Angel Alvear lost 8-1, Ben Ryder lost at No. 3, 8-1, and Nick Rudolph lost at No. 4, 8-3. No. 5 Robbie Felts lost 8-1. Both doubles teams for the boys dropped their matches.
Thursday at Coral Shores High, the girls won their second match of the season 4-3, improving their overall record to 2-7 for the season. Winning for Marathon was Guo at No. 1 singles, 8-2. Williams won at No. 2 singles, also 8-2. The No. 1 doubles team of Guo and Williams won 8-6 and the No. 2 doubles team of Franck and Sokolosky also won 8-2.
The Dolphin boys lost their match against Coral Shores, 5-2. Winning for Marathon was Ryder at No. 3 singles, 9-7. Also winning for Marathon in a very lengthy and competitive match was the No. 1 doubles team of Alvear and Fullhart in a tie-breaker, 9-6.
Marathon teams returned to the courts Friday at Key West High for their final match of the season with results too late for press time.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments