March 24, 2017 7:24 PM

Baseball Conchs finish 2-2 at Slam

By Dick Wagner

Keynoter Contributor

The Key West High baseball team ended its spring trip to Orlando with a 4-1 loss to Apopka, an 86-year-old school, Thursday morning.

The Conchs went 2-2 in the Central Florida Spring Break Slam tournament and returned to Key West with a 10-7 record.

Thursday, freshman Danny Galvan made his first varsity start for Key West and struck out four batters before the Blue Darters strung together three singles for a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Ty Hughes came in to pitch the fourth, walked the first batter he faced, hit the next batter and then surrendered a three-run home run by Austin Reed that made it 4-0

The Conchs could not solve left-hander Kat Davenport, who allowed three hits in six innings.

The only Key West run came in the sixth when Jason Garcia singled with two outs and scored on a single by Will Anderson. Michael Mayor had Key West’s other hit

Key West, which lost Monday to West Orange, 17-11, was coming off victories over University (3-2) and Montgomery Bell of Tennessee (7-6).

The Conchs will play district games at Rex Weech Field Wednesday night against Keys Gate and next Saturday night against Gulliver Prep.

