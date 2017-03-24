Lady Canes swamp Gulliver, 17-3, to lead lacrosse district

Coral Shores High’s lacrosse Lady Canes nailed down the top seed in the District 32 tournament Wednesday, sweeping the four-team circuit with a 6-0 record.
The Canes easily outscored a first-year Gulliver Prep team, 17-3, Wednesday in their final regular-season district game,
“We’re unbeaten in district and 11-1,” head coach Mark Hall said afterward. “You can’t ask for anything more than that.”
Results from Coral Shores’ last home game, Friday’s Senior Night contest against non-district opponent Palmetto High (5-4), were pending at deadline. A dozen seniors on the Hurricane roster were honored during the ceremony at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium in Tavernier.
The Canes close the regular season Tuesday with a road game at Palmetto.
In the District 32 Tournament semifinal hosted by Key West High, Coral Shores will take on the No. 4 seed at 4 p.m. April 4. The district championship game is scheduled for 5 p.m. April 6 in Key West.
Against Gulliver (0-7), Coral Shores held a 15-0 lead at halftime and substituted liberally throughout the game.
Emily Thomson led the scoring assault with six goals. Emma Upchurch hit the Gulliver net with four goals. Kyrie Foote had a three-goal game, and Jess Goodwin scored twice. Gina Hernandez, Caitlin Wolf and Kyla Catarineau each scored a goal.
A “very strong” defensive effort by the Canes did not allow a shot on the Coral Shores net until after intermission, Hall noted.
