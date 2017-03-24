Marathon High baseball boys split two on the road

The 3A Marathon High baseball boys (8-4) lost on the road Tuesday but picked up a win Thursday in Miami.
Against the independent Eagles of Palm Glades Prep Academy Thursday, the Dolphins played four innings and walked away with a 21-5 victory. A Florida High School Athletic Association rule requires the game end in four innings if there is a margin of 15 runs in the score.
Matt Kratzert pitched all four innings for the Dolphins. He had five strikeouts, three walks and three hits.
Liukel Padilla went one for 3 and had two RBI. Mason Neller had four RBI while Jackson McDonald and Clay Daniels had two RBIs each. Randy Culmer, Darian Campanioni, Ariel Martinez and Gaby Gonzalez each had one.
Tuesday’s game against the 4A Falcons of Palmer Trinity School (8-3) was a 9-0 shutout loss.
“We didn’t play well,” said coach Luis Leal.
The boys returned home Friday for a 7 p.m. game against the 4A Spartans of Miami Country Day (6-8) with results too late for press time. Earlier this month on the Spartans’ home field, the Dolphins lost 9-1.
“If we play the way we are capable of playing, we have a great shot to win,” Leal said prior to the game. “In our last game against them we just made too many errors.”
Katie Atkins
