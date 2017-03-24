Softball Lady Fins win three in a row

The 3A Marathon High softball girls (9-2) brought their winning luck on the road for Thursday’s Slamfest tournament at Gulliver Prep School in Pinecrest after winning at home Tuesday 9-5.
“It was our first game after Spring Break and it was a good test for us,” Lady Fins coach Kevin Freeman said of Tuesday’s game against the 4A Raiders of Ransom Everglades. “We gave up two runs in the first but came back and tied it up.”
Eighth-grader Cecily Ozbun hit a home run, Hannah Child hit into a fielder’s choice and Grace Kirwan brought Child home with another single. Grace Kirwan scored on Becca Boucher’s sacrifice bunt.
“We scored two more in the second to go up 4-2, then one more in the fourth, and two more in the fifth and sixth innings,” Freeman said.
Ozbun pitched and struck out seven and walked two. Ransom scored one more in the fifth and added two more in the seventh but it wasn’t enough as Ozbun struck out the last batter.
“We played well enough to win but we still have room for improvement. It was a good win for us as it was our first close game in a while and we were able to make plays when we needed to,” Freeman said.
Thursday in the Slamfest Tournament, the Lady Fins played the 9A Bulldogs of Braddock High School (3-5) and won 17-5. Leta Ricart was the star of the game with two home runs. She went four for four with four RBI.
The second game was a close win at 18-14 against the Patriots of Pace High School.
“Again, we did not play as well as we could defensively as only seven of the 14 runs were earned. Cecily pitched the entire game going seven innings, striking out three and walking five. She did a great job yesterday,” Freeman said.
The Lady Fins had 13 hits with Rachel Philcox leading the way with four and Ozbun and Karli Roberts with two hits each.
The Lady Fins head to Pinecrest again today to play another Slamfest game but the opponent wasn’t known by press time.
