Canes hold off Dolphins in track and field

Coral Shores High outpointed Marathon High in boys and girls track meets Tuesday in the Dolphins’ first-ever trip to the Tavernier track.
It was just the second track meet in the first year of the Marathon program headed by James Murphy and Paul Davis.
The Hurricanes — under head coach Herbert James and assistants Alphonso Bryant and Gabriel Suarez — scored a 79-52 win on the boys side, and a 62-51 decision on the girls.
“It was an outstanding performance by both the Canes girls and boys,” James said.
“We’re still learning,” Murphy said of the Dolphin squad. “We were a lot more relaxed in our second race for the school and our times in the boys 100 [meters], 800 and 1600 drastically improved.”
Marathon won the 100-meter dash on both sides, Roberto Garces (11.2 seconds) for the boys and Takara McKnight (12.0 for the girls).
For the Canes, Noah Hane and Ben Thomas took first and second in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles. Makaela Sowder and Natalie Rader gave Coral Shores a 1-2 finish in the girls 100 hurdles.
Marathon’s George Catchel scored a win in the girls 300 hurdles with a 53-second time, with Rader in second.
“Coach Davis and I decided to allow some of the kids to try doing the hurdles events and were pleased with the times,” Murphy said.
Hurricane Dustin Chamberlain won the boys discus and shot put. Halley Lane, Brianna Glascock and Ruby Rey scored points for Coral Shores in the girls discus.
Joel Zaila (4:44) captured the boys’ 1600 run for Marathon. Hannah Holland of Coral Shores set the pace for the girls 1600.
Marathon took the boys 4x800 (Matthew Pinkley, Owen Pitchford, Jonathan Pitchford, Aydan Child) in 9:29. Coral Shores won the girls side with legs by Sarianna Hale, Hannah Holland, Molly Hunter and Makaela Sowder.
Makenzie Wright of Coral Shores won the girls 400 run, then joined with Hadley Dobson, Genessa Miranda and Yaire Mollinda to take the 4x100 relay.
Hurricanes Lorenzo Scott, Elijah Woods, Anthony Cosme and Tanaris Walker raced to win the boys 4x100. Coral Shore also ran well in the 400 with scoring from Chandler Rowland, Jay Kubida and Derrick Davis.
