Conchs 2nd in home track meet

The Key West High long-distance runners had a field day at a five-team track meet hosted by the Conchs Friday.
Nicole Matysik won the half-mile run in five minutes, 21 seconds, and the mile in 11:23, and Owen Allen was first in the half mile in 4:30, breaking his own school record. He also won the mile in 10:15.
Both the Conch girls and boys teams finished second behind meet winner Archbishop McCarthy.
Marathon had two winners — Keygan Jeffries in the 800-meter dash (2:02) and Landon Bish in the 100-meter dash (11:02).
Key West girl standouts included Talia Llama, who won the high jump (5-1) and the 400-meter dash (1:03.
Aaliyah Allen took the 100-meter dash in 13.12 and Lisa Hofstetter won the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 5 inches. Roldine Jean threw the discuss 75 feet, good for third place.
For the Conch boys, Jalen Matthews won the high jump (5-8 and was first in the 300 hurdles in 44.04. Noah Kennedy was the long jump (16-8) and the triple jump (36-7). Michael Avellanet was second to Marathon’s Bish in the 100 with a time of 11.56.
Alvin Howard, a Conch star in football and basketball, is now dabbling in track. He was second in the 200 in 22.89.
