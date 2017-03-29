Mejia headed to state weightlifting meet for Marathon High

After finishing in first place at Saturday’s Class 1A Region 8 boys weightlifting meet in Englewood, Marathon High School junior Jordy Mejia is on his way to the state meet on April 8.
At the regional meet at Lemon Bay High School, Mejia finished first among the other Region 8 weightlifters, bench pressing 355 pounds and lifting 255 pounds in the clean-and-jerk.
Roberto Garces finished in second place, bench pressing 250 pounds and lifting 225 in the clean-and-jerk. Michael Goheen finished in fourth place and freshman Robert Gonzales finished ninth.
“With this being our first season, and these guys not knowing how to clean-and-jerk going into it, I’m very proud of the work they did and looking forward to competing at states with Jordy and preparing for next season with some veterans,” said Marathon High weightlifting coach Jessie Schubert.
The state championship meet will be held at Deland and Spruce High School next week. Mejia hopes to place within the top 10 statewide, Schubert said.
“Whatever he puts his mind to he usually does. He’s a big, motivated young man,” he said.
Schubert said he was proud of Goheen, who ended the season ranked within the top 40 in his weight class.
“This young man gained 10 pounds in two months working with the team and benches 190 pounds in the 139 weight class,” he said. “Robert Gonzales started the season weighing 85 pounds and ended at 92 pounds. He had a personal best at regionals with 100 on clean-and-jerk.”
