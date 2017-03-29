Marathon tennis teams lose in final district match

The Class 1A Marathon High boys and girls tennis teams finished the regular season Friday with matches in Key West against the county rival 2A Conchs.
The Lady Fins (2-8) lost 5-2. Winning for the girls was No. 1 Lilian Guo, 6-0, who went undefeated against her Keys opponents this season. Also winning was Clara Williams at No. 2, 7-6.
The Marathon High boys (0-10) lost 7-0 to the Conchs. No. 1 Angel Alvear lost 6-0 while No. 2 River Fullhart lost 6-2. At No. 3, Nick Rudolph lost in a 6-0 shutout. Evan Patterson lost 6-1 at No. 4 and Robbie Felts lost 6-0 at No. 5.
Alvear and Fullhart lost 6-2 at No. 1 doubles and the team of Rudolph and Patterson lost 6-0.
The teams head to Miami next week to play in the Class 1A District 16 tournament starting April 5 at Continental Park in Miami.
Lady Fins coach Lance Martin said opponents are unknown because the tennis players compete individually against other players in the district and are seeded based on U.S. Tennis Association rankings.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
