Klitenick drives in 5 in win

Senior Lauren Klitenick has emerged as a dependable run producer on the Key West High School softball team.
Saturday afternoon at the Back Yard, she hit a home run and drove in five runs to lead the Conchs to a 12-2 victory over Calvary Christian Academy.
Klitenick had two hits, as did Angela Niles, Jade Castillo, Ashley Grimanelis and Madison Garcia, as Key West breezed to the easy victory. Grimanelis scored three runs.
Klitenick is batting .392 with 14 RBI, third-highest on the team behind Grimanelis and Mackenzie Cohen.
The Conchs had two big innings — the first, when they scored five runs, and the sixth when they scored five, and the sixth when they scored four to end the game via the state’s 10-run mercy rule.
Inside the circle, senior Kendell Snow pitched six innings, allowed eight hits and struck out four. Snow improved her record to 7-3 and lowered her ERA to 2.94.
The 9-4 Conchs will host Bayside of Palm Bay at 7:30 Thursday night, then welcome Gulliver Prep at 6 p.m. Saturday in what should be the biggest home game of the season. The Conchs will try to avenge a 10-2 loss to the Raiders earlier in Miami.
Comments