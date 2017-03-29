Canes score win No. 8 as Dolphins, Warriors loom

Coral Shores High’s baseball Hurricanes carry an unbeaten record into back-to-back road games this week, including Thursday’s trip to rival Marathon High.
The Canes (8-0) head to Palmer Trinity of Miami today, then go south for the 6 p.m. Thursday game at Marathon.
Coral Shores outscored South Florida Baseball Conference foe Archbishop Curley in a 10-3 win Friday at Founders Park in Islamorada.
Ty Harrelson, a junior, struck out nine Curley hitters over his five-inning stretch. He allowed just one hit and three walks. Nick DiMaggio came on to hold Curley’s Knights in the final two innings.
Junior outfielder Aiden Hawkins doubled, singled and drew two walks for the Cane attack. Senior Jose Lima and freshman infielder Bryce Bynum each cracked two singles in the seven-hit offense.
Coral Shores plays its second District 8-4A game at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Founders Park, against fellow contender Westminster Christian (10-3).
“We’ve been playing well but Westminster is always going to be a big test,” said Cane pitching coach Jorge Bosque.
In other games this week:
▪ Coral Shores High’s girls softball team hosts Immaculata-LaSalle at 6 p.m. Friday at the Tavernier campus, then stays home to play Foundation Christian at noon Saturday.
▪ Marathon High and Archbishop Curley will joined Coral Shores at a 3:30 p.m. Tuesday track and field meet in Tavernier.
▪ The Hurricane tennis teams of Coral Shores play their final regular-season match at home against Gulliver Prep at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
▪ Coral Shores’ girls lacrosse team beat Palmetto High, 9-2, Friday to improve to 12-1. The Lady Canes go into the District 32 Tournament semifinal at Key West High as the top seed at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The district championship game is scheduled for 5 p.m. April 6 in Key West.
▪ In boys lacrosse, Coral Shores (7-5) heads into the District 32 semifinal in Key West as the No. 2 seed Monday. The host Conchs are the top seed.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments