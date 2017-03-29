Lady Fins win 10th straight before losing at Slamfest softball tourney

The Marathon High softball girls went up against two Class 9A teams Saturday in Pinecrest at the Slamfest Tournament hosted by Gulliver Prep School.
The 3A Lady Fins (10-3) won 11-2 against the Bobcats of Our Lady of Lourdes Academy (3-4) to start the day.
“We out-hit them 11-5 but still committed six errors, which led to both unearned runs” for Lourdes, said Marathon High coach Kevin Freeman.
The score was tied 1-1 going into the third inning when the Lady Fins scored four runs and then added two more in the fourth inning to take a 7-2 lead going into the sixth. Four more runs in the last two innings made the score 11-2.
Cecily Ozbun pitched a complete game, striking out four and giving up one walk and five hits. At the plate, she had a home run among five hits. Rachel Philcox went one for two with a home run, her first of the season. Hannah Child, Becca Boucher, Karli Roberts and Baelee Pettry all had two hits each.
The Lady Fins lost 14-11 to the 9A Eagles of Southwest High in the championship game of its bracket Saturday afternoon.
“Both teams were riding a 10-game win streak going into this game,” Freeman said, adding his team got off to a good start scoring two runs in the first inning and three in the second. “But Southwest scored four in the bottom of the second to make it 5-4 going into the third inning.”
The Lady Fins scored one run in the top of the third but the Eagles scored five in the bottom of the same inning to take a 9-6 lead. Both teams added two runs each in the fourth.
“We played well defensively but they just kept getting hits at the right time. We added three more runs but it wasn’t enough,” Freeman said.
Ozbun started again on the mound but was injured on a play at home. Grace Kirwan came in for the last three innings and kept the Lady Fins in the game, Freeman said.
Ozbun, Grace Kirwan and Boucher led the way for the Lady Fins with two hits each.
The Lady Fins played a district game against the Warriors of Greater Miami Academy Tuesday in Miami with results too late for press time. Today, they host the 5A Knights of Keys Gate at 4 p.m. Another home game Friday will be played against the district opponent Knights of Archbishop Curley at 4 p.m.
