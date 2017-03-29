Marathon baseball boys lose in 14-0 shutout

Even though it was a 14-0 loss, the 3A Marathon High baseball boys wouldn’t let Friday night’s game end early against the 4A Spartans of Miami Country Day (7-9).
The Spartans had one run in the first inning and eight in the second. With one more run in the following two innings, the game would have ended per a Florida High School Athletic Association rule. It requires the game end in four and a half or five innings if there is a margin of 10 runs in the score.
Although the Dolphins didn’t have any hits, they fought to the seventh inning, during which the Spartans scored five more runs.
“The only player who got on base for us was Jordi Torna and that’s because he was hit by a pitch,” said Marathon High coach Luis Leal.
The Dolphin boys play at home Thursday against the county rival 4A Hurricanes of Coral Shores High (8-0) at 6 p.m.
“I think we have our hands full because they are a very good team but it is a rivalry game so anything can happen,” Leal said. “All we can do is try to play solid baseball and not make any mistakes.
Friday, the Dolphins play at home against the 4A Raiders of Ransom Everglades (3-7) at 7 p.m.
